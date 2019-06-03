RBSE 10th Results 2019 Today @ 4 PM. Check List Of Websites Here

RBSE 10th results 2019: Rajasthan Board 10th results will be available on rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE 10th result 2019: RBSE, the state board in Rajasthan which supervises and regulates the secondary education, will declare the Class 10 results soon. The RBSE 10th results, being released for the annual Board exams held in March this year, will be first announced on a Press Conference in the presence of state education minister, and later, will be published online. The 10th results RBSE will be available on official websites like rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The Rajasthan Board Class 10 results are also expected to be published on third party private portal of India Results, indiaresults.com. The results will be announced for close to 11 lakh students today.

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE or BSER) has announced Class 12 results results last month.

RBSE 10th results 2019: List of websites

The Rajasthan Board 10th Class results will be released today on following websites:

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

Apart from the official websites, the RBSE Class 10 results are also expected to be released on third party private portal of India Results, indiaresults.com.

Wondering how to check your results?

Follow the steps given here to download your RBSE 10th Class results from the official website:

Step 1: Visit the RBSE official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on "Results" link

Step 3: On next page (which is a page hosted by rajresults.nic.in), click on the Secondary exam results link

Step 4: On next page, enter your roll number

Step 5: Next, click "Submit"

Step 6: Check your RBSE 10th results from next page

