Rajasthan Board (RBSE) Declares Class 10th Result. 79.85% Pass

RBSE 10th Result Declared

Rajasthan board has declared the 10th class result today. 79.85% of the total 11 lakh students who took the exam have cleared the class 10 exam and are eligible to pursuing for higher education. Students who took the class 10 exam under CBSE board had received their result in May. Today, along with the RBSE 10th results, the Board has also released the Praveshika results and Secondary (Vocational) results.

Check RBSE result

RBSE 10th results 2019: How to download

The Rajasthan Board 10th results is available. The students may follow the steps given here to download their RBSE 10th results 2019:

Step One: Go to the RBSE official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step Two: On the home page, click on "Results" link

Step Three: On next page (which is a page hosted by rajresults.nic.in), click on the Secondary exam results link

Step Four: On next page, enter your roll number

Step Five: Next, click "Submit"

Step Six: Check your RBSE 10th results from next page

