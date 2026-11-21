PSEB 2027 Exam: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has officially announced the exam timetable for the classes 8, 10 and 12 for the academic year 2027. The examination schedule consists of both practical and theory exam dates. The practical exam for all the three classes will be held from January 8 to January 20, 2027.

The schedule has been prepared considering the Punjab Assembly Election for 2027. The detailed subject-wise schedule will be released separately for all three classes on the official website, pseb.ac.in.

The classes 8 and 12 theory examinations are scheduled to be conducted from March 5 to April 23, 2027, and the class 10th board exam will be held from March 19 to April 20, 2027. The board has clearly stated that the written examination schedule for classes 10 and 12 also covers students enrolled under the Open School System.

PSEB Exam 2027: Steps to Download 8, 10 and 12 Date Sheet

Students appearing for the classes 8, 10 and 12th board exam 2027 can check the steps provided below to download the exam date sheet once released on the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website, pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: Now on the homepage, students can click on the "Class 8th Date Sheet/ Class 10th Timetable/ Class 12th Exam Schedule" 2027 link.

Step 3: Once clicked on the required link, the subject-wise date sheet PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Check the exam dates and download the timetable PDF.

With the help of the date sheet, students can prepare for the exam accordingly.

Students are advised to regularly visit the board's official website for any upcoming date sheet announcements or updates.