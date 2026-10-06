Punjab Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2027: Registration, Fee Payment Dates Out, Check Details

PSEB Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2027: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the timeline for schools to complete the examination registration and fee payment process for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2027. The board exams will be conducted in February and March next year.

Schools and other eligible educational institutions can access the detailed instructions and examination schedule by logging in to the PSEB website with their respective credentials. The board has asked school authorities to ensure the process is completed within the prescribed timelines.

PSEB Board Exams 2027: Key Registration Deadlines

Schools can complete the registration process under different fee slabs depending on when they submit the examination forms. The schedule is as follows:

Fee category Challan generation Bank payment deadline Online form and fee submission No late fee October 5 to 23, 2026 October 29, 2026 October 23, 2026 Rs 500 late fee October 24 to 31, 2026 November 6, 2026 October 31, 2026 Rs 1,000 late fee November 1 to 10, 2026 November 17, 2026 November 10, 2026 Rs 1,500 late fee November 11 to 18, 2026 November 25, 2026 November 18, 2026 Rs 2,000 late fee November 19 to 26, 2026 December 3, 2026 | November 26, 2026

Schools that complete the process after the initial deadline will be required to pay a late fee.

PSEB Class 10, 12 Exam Fee 2027

For the 2027 board examinations, PSEB has set the examination fee at Rs 2,000 for Class 10 students and Rs 2,450 for Class 12 students. Students opting for an additional subject will have to pay Rs 550 per subject.

The prescribed examination fee also covers the charges for the hard copy and digitised soft copy, as specified by the board.

Schools Responsible For Timely Registration

PSEB has assigned schools and educational institutions the responsibility of ensuring that eligible students are properly registered for the board examinations. School heads must verify that the examination forms are completed and the required fees are deposited within the specified deadlines.

The board has also clarified that school heads will be accountable for any omission or delay in completing the examination formalities. Schools affiliated or associated with PSEB could face action under the applicable rules and affiliation regulations if they fail to follow the prescribed instructions.

Action Against Government Schools For Delays

For government schools, the board has specified that cases involving failure to complete the required formalities within the given timeline will be reported to the concerned Director of the Education Department.

Depending on whether the school falls under the elementary or secondary education department, action may be initiated against the principal or head teacher in accordance with the applicable rules.

PSEB is expected to release further information related to the 2027 board examinations, including the detailed date sheet, through its official communication channels.