Punjab Supplementary Class 10, 12 Result 2026: Apply For Rechecking, Revaluation Till September 21

PSEB Supplementary Result 2026: The revaluation and rechecking link for the Class 10 and 12 supplementary examinations has been activated by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on its official website, pseb.ac.in. Students who appeared for the supplementary examinations and are not satisfied with their marks can apply for rechecking or revaluation through the application window, which will remain open until September 21, 2026.

Once students submit their forms, they must complete the fee payment and download the confirmation page for their records. The board has clearly stated in its official notice that students do not need to submit a hard copy of the application form to the board's office.

The application window for PSEB supplementary revaluation and rechecking opened on September 7. Students who wish to apply must complete the process before the deadline, as applications submitted after the window closes will not be accepted.

Also Check | official notice here

PSEB Supplementary Result 2026: How To Apply For Revaluation And Rechecking

Class 10 and 12 students can follow the steps below to apply for revaluation or rechecking of their supplementary examination results:

Step 1: Visit the official PSEB website, pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: Under the News/Press Release section, click on the link titled "Rechecking/Re-evaluation form of Matriculation/Sr. Secondary Examination."

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the reference number and roll number in the designated fields.

Step 5: Click on the Submit button.

Step 6: Select the subjects for which you wish to apply for rechecking or revaluation.

Step 7: Pay the required fee and review the application form before submitting it.

Step 8: Download the submitted form for future reference.

Students must note that the reference number and roll number were sent to their email ID and mobile number at the time of registration.

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The PSEB Class 12 supplementary result was released on August 25, 2026, followed by the Class 10 supplementary result on August 28, 2026.