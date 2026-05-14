Punjab 10th Topper 2026: "I Woke Up At 4 AM To Study," Says Second Rank Holder Mani Mahesh Sharma

PSEB 10th Toppers 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) announced the Class 10 results 2026 on Monday. Students across the state celebrated their results after several candidates secured above 99 per cent marks in the board examinations.

On Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met the toppers and congratulated them on their performance. Among them was Mani Mahesh Sharma, who secured the second rank in the state by scoring 645 marks out of 650. Speaking to news agency ANI, Sharma shared details about his study routine and preparation strategy.

"I scored 99.23% in the exam... I used to come home at 2 PM, watch TV till 4 PM, studied till 6 PM, played for an hour, studied again from 8 PM to 10-11 PM and then woke up at 4 AM and studied till 6 AM... My parents and teachers supported a lot... I don't use phone and maintained distance with social media due to which I secured this rank..." he said.

This year, Harleen Sharma secured the first rank in the Punjab Board Class 10 examinations with 646 marks out of 650, scoring 99.38 per cent. Mani Mahesh Sharma and Riya Rani jointly secured the second position with 645 marks each.

The PSEB Class 10 examinations witnessed strong overall performance this year. A total of 2,69,505 candidates appeared for the exams, out of which 2,54,744 students successfully passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 94.52 per cent.