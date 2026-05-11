Punjab Class 10 Toppers List 2026: Harleen Sharma Scores 646/650, Bags Rank 1

Punjab Board 10th Toppers 2026 List Out: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Monday declared the Class 10 (SSLC) examination results for 2026 at 12:30 pm, marking a significant academic milestone for lakhs of students across the state. Along with the results, the board also released the list of toppers, overall performance statistics, and district-wise achievements.

This year, Harleen Sharma emerged as the state topper by securing an outstanding 646 marks out of 650, translating to an impressive 99.38 per cent. Her exceptional performance placed her at the top of the merit list, reflecting remarkable academic excellence.

She was closely followed by Manimahesh Sharma and Riya Rani, both of whom scored 645 out of 650 marks (99.23 per cent), jointly securing the second position.

Read Full Pdf Here

Top 3 Rank Holders

Harleen Sharma - 646/650 marks (99.38 per cent)

Manimahesh Sharma - 645/650 marks (99.23 per cent)

Riya Rani - 645/650 marks (99.23 per cent)

Overall Performance Highlights

The PSEB Class 10 examinations witnessed strong overall performance this year. A total of 2,69,505 candidates appeared for the exams, out of which 2,54,744 students successfully passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 94.52 per cent.

Girls Outshine Boys Again

Continuing the trend seen in recent years, girls outperformed boys in the 2026 matric results. The pass percentage among girls stood at 95.96 per cent, significantly higher than that of boys, which was recorded at 93.23 per cent.

Rural Students Lead Over Urban Counterparts

Interestingly, students from rural areas performed better than their urban counterparts. The pass percentage in rural regions reached 95.35 per cent, while urban areas recorded a comparatively lower 92.98 per cent pass rate.