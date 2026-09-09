Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University Admissions 2026: Offline Registration Ends Today

GGSIPU Offline Registration 2026: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) will close offline registration today, September 9, for candidates who have not yet registered for admission to select programmes through the applicable National Level Test (NLT), Common Entrance Test (CET) or Common University Entrance Test (CUET) merit.

Eligible candidates can submit their applications until 5:30 pm today at the Facilitation Centre, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sector 16-C, Dwarka, New Delhi.

According to the university notification dated September 7, 2026, only candidates who have not registered for a particular programme through any of its applicable admission routes are eligible to apply for this round of offline counselling.

Candidates must submit the prescribed application form along with a non-refundable application fee of Rs 2,500, payable through a demand draft drawn in favour of the Registrar, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi.

Courses Offered Under Offline Counselling

The university will conduct admission through the applicable merit for the following programmes:

BTech

BBA

BCom

BCA

BA English

BA Economic

BA/BBA LLB

BHMCT

MBA

MCA

Who Can Apply?

The offline counselling round is open only to candidates who have not registered for the particular programme through any applicable merit route.

For programmes admitting students through National Level Test scores, candidates will not be eligible if they have already submitted the application form and paid the Rs 2,500 application fee.

For programmes admitting students through CET, candidates who have filled the application form, appeared for CET and registered on the counselling portal will not be eligible.

For programmes admitting students through CUET, candidates who have registered on the university portal for CUET 2026 will not be eligible.

The university has reiterated that candidates who have already registered through any of the applicable admission routes can not apply for this offline counselling round.

Merit List And Counselling Schedule

The university will display the tentative merit list, counselling schedule for seat allotment, and tentative vacant seats by September 11, 2026.

The eligibility criteria and other terms and conditions will remain as prescribed in the Admission Brochure 2026-27.