Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2019 Declared; Result Website Unavailable

Karnataka 2nd PUC result today on official result

PUC Results 2019: Karnataka 2nd PUC result has been announced. The overall pass percentage is 61.73 per cent. The 2nd PUC result will be released on the official website for Department of Pre University Examination (PUE) in Karnataka at 12:00 pm. The results tab on the official website for PUE is not responding right now, so students are advised to be patient. The Karnataka 2nd PUC results was announced at 11:00 am and will be available on the website for download from 12:00 pm.

The Department of Pre University Examination, Karnataka had conducted the 2nd PUC examinations in March. The last exam was conducted on March 18 and the department has prepared the result within a month of conducting the examinations.

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2019: Where To Check?

Karnataka 2nd PUC result will be available on karresults.nic.in, pue.kar.nic.in

The first and foremost source for Karnataka 2nd PUC result is PUE, Karnataka website: pue.kar.nic.in. There is a results tab on the website, where the department is known to have hosted 2nd PUC results in the past.

The results tab leads to karresults.nic.in. Students can also go to this website directly to check their result after it is released.

The result may also be released on the SuVidya portal where the result for 1st PUC was released, however there has been no official update on this, so students would need to wait and see.

Several non-government portals will also host the Karnataka 2nd PUC result such as Manabadi.com and Indiaresults.com. Students using services of these websites should still check their result from the official website.

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official website for Karnataka PUC result: www.karresults.nic.in, www.pue.kar.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the result link provided.

Step three: Enter the necessary details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

