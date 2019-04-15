Karnataka To Release 2nd PUC Result Today: Live Updates

Karnataka 2nd PUC result is expected today on the official website for PUE department

PUC Results 2019: Department of Pre University Examination (PUE) is expected to announce Karnataka 2nd PUC result today. Several media reports have claimed that the 2nd PUC result 2019 will be released before noon today. The PUC result, as and when released, will be available on the department's official website: pue.kar.nic.in. Students would be able to check their result using basic information like their registration number and date of birth.

This year, PUE, Karnataka is releasing the 2nd PUC results earlier than last year. In 2018, PUC results were released in the end of April.

Students who are waiting for the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2019 can check real-time, live updates for PUC results 2019 here.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2019: Live Updates

Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2019 today. Live Updates here.

April 15, 9:30 am: According to sources, Karnataka 2nd PUC result will be declared before noon today.

April 15, 9:15 am: Karnataka 2nd PUC exam was conducted in March and concluded on March 18, 2019.

April 15, 9:00 am: Karnataka 2nd PUC result will be released on the official website for Karnataka Department of Pre University Examination (PUE).

April 15, 8:45 am: Karnataka 2nd PUC is equivalent to class 12th board examination.

April 15, 8:30 am: Several media sources, yesterday, claimed that the Karnataka 2nd PUC result will be declared on April 15, 2019.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.