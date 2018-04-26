Karnataka PUC Result 2018 Date Announced; Know More Soon after the declaration of the Karnataka PUC result, supplementary exams will be held in May.

About Karnataka PUC Exam

Karnataka PUC result 2018 will be declared on 30 April. In March Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, Tanveer Sait had confirmed that the PUC result will be announced by April end. The result will be declared for close to 7 lakh students, this year. The exam was held in March. Along with 53 new evaluation centres, 23980 evaluators have been appointed this year for the assessment process. Soon after the declaration of the results, supplementary exams will be held in May. Karnataka SSLC result will be declared in May first week.Candidates can check the Karnataka PUC result at the official website karresults.nic.in.'The decision of announcing the results by the end of April has been taken in the interests of the students so that they can pursue their higher studies and also, since Karnataka is likely to go for elections in the first week of May, we do not want to inconvenience the student community,' Star of Mysore quoted the Minister saying.Every year 7-10 lakh students enroll in the 2 year Pre-university courses (PUC) offered by the Karnataka Government. The courses offered by the Department are broadly classified under the categories of Humanities (Arts), Science & Commerce. There are 23 subjects, 11 languages and 50 combinations in the Pre-University curriculum. In 2010-11, there were 4,43,185 students in Humanities in I & II PUC, 2,47,421 students in Science in I & II PUC & 2,77,189 students in commerce in I & II PUC.