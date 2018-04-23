Girls Outshine Boys In Punjab PSEB Class 12 Results

Jasnur Kaur, a student of Dashmesh Public Girls Senior Secondary school, stood third in the state with 97.33 per cent.
Muktsar district recorded the highest pass percentage of 79.64, followed by Mansa at 78.59 per cent and Ludhiana at 78.56 per cent, officials said.
Tarn Taran, border district of Punjab, witnessed lowest pass percentage at 31.60, while Pathankot and Gurdaspur recorded 47.89 and 46.73 pass per cent respectively.
Girls outshone boys with a pass percentage of 78.25 as against boys' 60.46 per cent.
Notably, in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017, the overall pass percentage was 81.09 per cent, 76.24 per cent, 76.77 per cent and 62.36 per cent respectively.
Pass percentage in commerce group was 84.95 while in humanities it was 65.11. Pass percentage in science group was 58.79.
