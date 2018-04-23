Girls Outshine Boys In Punjab PSEB Class 12 Results

Girls outshone boys in the class 12 Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) exam, the result of which was declared today, with overall pass percentage being recorded at 65.97 per cent.

Education | | Updated: April 23, 2018 22:53 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Girls Outshine Boys In Punjab PSEB Class 12 Results

PSEB Result: Girls outshone boys with a pass percentage of 78.25 as against boys' 60.46 per cent.

PSEB Class 12 Result @ Pseb.ac.in: Girls outshone boys in the class 12 Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) exam, the result of which was declared today, with overall pass percentage being recorded at 65.97 per cent, marginally up from 62.36 per cent last year. A total of 3,00,417 students had appeared in the class 12 exams this year. Pooja Joshi, a student of Teja Singh Suttantar Memorial School in Ludhiana, topped the state by scoring 98 per cent marks, while the second position was bagged by Vivek Rajput of the same school with 97.55 per cent.

Jasnur Kaur, a student of Dashmesh Public Girls Senior Secondary school, stood third in the state with 97.33 per cent.

Muktsar district recorded the highest pass percentage of 79.64, followed by Mansa at 78.59 per cent and Ludhiana at 78.56 per cent, officials said.

Tarn Taran, border district of Punjab, witnessed lowest pass percentage at 31.60, while Pathankot and Gurdaspur recorded 47.89 and 46.73 pass per cent respectively.

Girls outshone boys with a pass percentage of 78.25 as against boys' 60.46 per cent.

Notably, in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017, the overall pass percentage was 81.09 per cent, 76.24 per cent, 76.77 per cent and 62.36 per cent respectively.

Pass percentage in commerce group was 84.95 while in humanities it was 65.11. Pass percentage in science group was 58.79.

Read more Exam Results News:

HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2018 Likely To Be Released On April 24, Check @ Hpbose.org

PSEB Class 12 Result: 65.97 Per Cent Students Pass, Girls Outnumber Boys

PSEB 12th Result 2018 Declared @ Pseb.ac.in; 65.97 Per Cent Students Pass

UP Board Result 2018 In April Last Week: Important Points For Students

Goa Board Class 12 Result 2018 Expected To Release By April End

Comments
Click here for more Education News


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

PSEB ResultPSEB Class 12 Result

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableIPL ScheduleHonor 10Huawei P20

................................ Advertisement ................................