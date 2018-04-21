Goa Board Class 12 Result 2018 Expected To Release By April End GBSHSE is expected to announce the result for Goa board exam for class 12 students by the end of April 2018.

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is expected to announce the result for Goa board exam for class 12 students by the end of April 2018. The board exams for class 12 students in Goa began on March 5 and concluded on March 26. The exam for vocational stream students began on March 6 and concluded on March 17, 2018. Last year, the board had released the



The board conducted the board exam for class 10 students in April with the last exam for Basic Cookery scheduled today, i.e. on April 21. The Goa board, like last year, is expected to announce the result for class 10 students in May.



In 2017, more than 16000 students had appeared for the class 12 state board examination and girls had outnumbered boys. "Total 88.77 per cent students cleared the examination. Out of the 16,521 students who appeared, 14,666 have cleared the exam", said GBSHSE chairman J R Rebello.



As per the GBSHSE, the stream-wise passing percentage is: 88.12 per cent for science, 87.53 per cent (arts), 96.70 per cent (commerce) and 88.15 per cent (vocational) Rebello said total 23 schools reported 95 per cent and above result.



