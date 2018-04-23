HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2018: 'No Date Fixed Yet' Says Board Official HPBOSE class 12 result may be announced on April 24. Board has not confirmed any date.

Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has not fixed any date for result announcement yet. Amidst news from several media outlets that HPBOSE will be announcing the result for class 12 board exams on April 24, NDTV contacted Board official who reiterated that the board has not fixed any result announcement date yet. However, based on the trend from last year, the result can be expected anytime before April end. In 2017, the result for class 12 students was announced on April 25, 2017 . So far, there has been no update on the official website either regarding result announcement.When the result is announced, it will be made available on the official wbsite: www.hpbose.org. The board will also release the names of toppers in the state on the same website.In 2017, a similar situation had risen where news outlets had reported that the result will be released on April 25 but the board had remained tight lipped about result declaration date and had maintained that result could be announced any day on or after April 25. In the event that the result for HPBOSE class 12 exam 2018 is released tomorrow, students are advised to remain prepared with their exam hall ticket number in order to check their respective results.