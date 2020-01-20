PM Modi To Hold Pariksha Pe Charcha With 2,000 Students Today

Pariskha Pe Charcha 2020: PM Modi will interact with 2,000 students today (file photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 2,000 school students in Talkatora stadium in New Delhi today. The interaction with students is a part of the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2020 where the Prime Minister will talk to the students about exams, exam-related stress, and aspects of student life. The programme will start at 11 am.

PM will also answer questions posed by students who have been selected from across the country on the basis of their submission in an essay competition which was held by MHRD.

'Pariksha Pe Charcha' or PPC 2020 will be telecasted live on Doordarshan, MHRD YouTube channel, MyGov, and NaMo App.

This is the third year when Prime Minister will be interacting with the students who will appear for board exams either this year or in the next year.

The first edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' was held in 2018, also the year when 'Exam Warrior' a book written by the PM on how to manage stress during exams was launched.

The second edition was held last year when parents, teachers, and college students also participated in the programme. The most memorable moment from the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0' was when a mother in the audience complained to the Prime Minister that her son was avoiding studies and was addicted to online games, PM Modi replied: "PUBG-wala hai kya? (Is he a PUBG gamer?)" to roaring laughter from everyone in the audience.

