'PUBG-Wala Hai Kya': Throwback To PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0

A throwback to Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0

Tomorrow Talkatora stadium in New Delhi will host students from across the country who will interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi will interact with students and answer their questions about exam and exam-related stress.

The interaction with the Prime Minister, however, is not limited to just board exams and students often pop questions about life as a student, career prospects etc.

While students in the country gear up for the third edition of 'Pariksha pe Charcha', we went back to the previous edition of the interaction with the Prime Minister to unearth words of wisdom given to students.

Perhaps the most memorable moment from the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0' was when a mother in the audience complained to the Prime Minister that her son was avoiding studies and was addicted to online games, PM Modi replied: "PUBG-wala hai kya? (Is he a PUBG gamer?)" to roaring laughter from everyone in the audience.

However, after the laughter subsided he said that it was not a good idea to dissuade children from using technology. "Explore ways in which you encourage your children towards accepting and understanding technology. But remember, technology should be used to expand our horizons, not to let it shrink us in our life. It should not be allowed to narrow us down, as that would be very harmful for us," he then added.

"The PlayStation is good but never forget the playing field," he added.

On the issue of parents often projecting their own aspirations on their children, he said, "I hope parents do not make the report card of their children their own visiting cards because if that is the aim then the expectations from children become unreal."

He stressed that focus should not be on securing highest marks in the exam, instead it should be on acquiring knowledge.

"When something challenges you, you must pay attention to what qualities of your came forth during that challenge. Those are the ones you need to work on. When it comes to exams, our focus should never be on marks. It should be on acquiring knowledge and understanding the subject. You will score marks if that is taken care of," he said.

About exams and their relevance to life, he said, "Our learning cannot be reduced to exams only. Our education must equip us to face various challenges of life as well."

