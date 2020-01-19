Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020: PM Modi To Interact With Students Tomorrow

PPC 2020: Pm Modi will hold Pariksha Pe Charcha with students tomorrow (representational image)

'Pariksha pe Charcha', an interaction with the Prime Minister over various aspects of exam, is in its third year. The programme was initially scheduled for January 16 but was postponed to January 20 because of Pongal, Makar Sankranti, Lohri, Onam and other festivals across the country.

This year, the Ministry of Human Resource Development organized a unique contest to select students who would get to meet the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in person and ask their questions. The contest was open only for students in classes 9 to 12.

Students had to select one theme of five listed on the 'MyGov' website and write an essay in 1500 characters. Best answers were to win their writers the opportunity to meet PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the selected students at the Talkatora stadium in New Delhi. The programme will begin at 11 am and will be broadcasted live on Doordarshan, MHRD YouTube channel, MyGov, and NaMo App.

Educational institutes across the country have created enough buzz about the event with the likes of IIT Kharagpur, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and NIOS tweeting about the event.

Exam season is almost here.

Well, so is #ParikshaPeCharcha2020!



Don't forget to tune in LIVE on 20th January 2020 on Doordarshan, MHRD YouTube channel, MyGov & NaMo App wave goodbye to exam-stress with the Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji. pic.twitter.com/ggroYKcZjy — Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (@KVS_HQ) January 18, 2020

Apart from sharing his experience and tips, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will answer exam and stress related queries of the students.

Board exams across the country will begin soon. Most of the state boards and CBSE have scheduled the board examinations in February this year.

