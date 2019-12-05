PM Modi Announces Contest For 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2020

PM Modi has announced contest for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020

Another year and another session of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' with the Prime Minister is here. An exercise that began in 2018 will enter its third year in 2020. 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' is a unique interaction opportunity between students, parents, teachers, and the Prime Minister about exams and stress related to it.

The countdown to 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' began today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeting about its upcoming edition.

Exams are approaching and so is Pariksha Pe Charcha!



Let us keep working together to ensure stress free examinations.



Here is a unique contest for student of Classes 9 to 12. The winners will get to attend PPC 2020 early next year! https://t.co/8Ii60TzpBL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 5, 2019

This year, a contest is being held for students from classes 9 to 12 with the winners getting to interact directly with PM Modi and ask him exam and stress related questions.

The dates of interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be informed to those students who are selected on the basis of their submissions in the contest.

Interested students can participate in the contest through the 'MyGov' website. Students are required to write their answers on any one of the 5 themes in about 1500 characters. Participants may also submit their question to Prime Minister in a maximum of 500 characters.

Students can either submit their responses directly or participate through their teachers. The responses can be either in English and Hindi.

The last date to submit responses is December 23, 2019.

For every successful submission, the student will receive a digital certificate of participation. Selected questions to Prime Minister will receive a physical Certificate issued by Ministry of Human Resource Development.

