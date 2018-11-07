Osmania University M.Pharm, B.Ed Results Released @ Osmania.ac.in, Check Now

Osmania University M.Pharm, B.Ed Results Released @ Osmania.ac.in

Osmania University released the Master of Pharmacy or M.Pharm (CBCS, PCI and Non-CBCS) August 2018 exam results on the official website. The Osmania University or OU has also released the Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) May 2018 examination results yesterday. Osmania University M.Pharm and B.Ed results can be accessed from the official website, www.osmania.ac.in. The B.Ed distance mode results for examinations held in May 2018 have also been released. The varsity had released the Bachelor of Engineering or B.E May 2018 exams recently.

Osmania University Degree Exam Result 2018: How to check

The students may follow these steps to check their result from the official website of the varsity:

Step I : Go to official website of OU: www.osmania.ac.in.

Step II : Click on the Exam Result tab on the home page.

Step II : Click on the relevant result link.

Step IV : Check for your roll number from the next page open.

Step V : Check your results

OU has released following results on November 6, 2018:

M.Pharmacy (CBCS) Aug 2018 results released on November 6, 2018

M.Pharmacy (PCI) Aug 2018 results released on November 6, 2018

M.Pharmacy (NON-CBCS) Aug 2018 results released on November 6, 2018

BED-MAY-2018 results released on November 6, 2018

BED-III-RD-METHODOLOGY-MAR-2018 results released on November 6, 2018

BED-DISTANCE MODE-MAY-2018 results released on November 6, 2018

