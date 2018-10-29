Osmania University B.E Revaluation Results Declared, Check Here

The Osmania University BE results can be accessed from osmania.ac.in.

Osmania University has announced the revaluation results of Bachelor of Engineering or B.E May 2018 examinations. The OU BE results or Osmania University BE results can be accessed from the official website. The results are available at osmania.ac.in. OU has released the B.Sc, B.Com, B.B.A and B.A CBCS revaluation results on the official website of the varsity two days before. Osmania University had declared the degree exam results for CBCS BA, B.Sc. and B.Com. which were conducted in May/ June 2018 in August.

Osmania University BE revaluation result 2018: Check here

Click on this link to access your Osmania University BE revaluation result 2018 for the examinations held in May: Click here

On next page open, check for your exam roll numbers.

Osmania University Degree Exam Result 2018: How to check

The students may follow these steps to check their result from the official website of the varsity:

Step one: Go to official website of OU: www.osmania.ac.in.

Step two: Click on the Exam Result tab on the home page.

Step three: Click on the relevant result link.

Step four: Check for your roll number from the next page open.

Step five: Check your results

Following OU results have been released recently:

Result Name Date of Release B.E (CBCS/NON CBCS)Revaluation Results of May/June 2018 29-10-2018 B.Sc(CBCS) RV May 2018 Results 27-10-2018 B.Com(CBCS) RV May 2018 Results 27-10-2018 BBA(CBCS) RV May 2018 Results 27-10-2018 B.A(CBCS) RV May 2018 Results 27-10-2018 BHMCT(RV) (CBCS) Apr/May 2018 Results 27-10-2018 BCTCA (NON-CBCS) Apr/May -2018 Results 27-10-2018 BCTCA (RV)(CBCS) Apr/May 2018 Results 27-10-2018 BCA (RV) (NON-CBCS) July-2018 Results 27-10-2018 MBA(CDE) 1 and III Semester May-2018 Results 21-10-2018

