Osmania University Degree Results 2018 Declared

OU Degree Result 2018: Know How To Check

Osmania University (OU) has declared the degree exam results. Students can check the result at the official website ou.ac.in. The university has released the result for CBCS BA, B.Sc., B.Com. degree exams which were conducted in May/ June 2018. Results have been declared for BA, BBA, BCom and BSc 2nd and 3rd semester exams. Results have also been declared for first and third (backlog) exams. OU degree result is also available on third party result website Manabadi (manabadi.com). Result hosting websites may slow down immediately after the results are released. In such candidates are suggested to wait for a while and retry later.

Soon after downloading the online mark statement, students are suggested to take a print out of it. Errors, if any, cited on the online mark statement should be corrected from the varsity. University will release official mark statement later.

Osmania University Degree Exam Result 2018: How to check?

As and when the result page is available, students can check their result by following the steps given below:

Step one: Go to official website of OU: www.osmania.ac.in.

Step two: Click on the Exam Result tab on the home page.

Step three: Click on the relevant result link.

Step four: Enter your examination hall ticket number.

Step five: Submit and check your result.

