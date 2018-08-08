Osmania University Result 2018: CBCS Degree BA, BSc, BCom Result Expected Soon @ Osmania.ac.in

Osmania University Result 2018: CBCS Degree BA, BSc, BCom Result

Osmania University is expected to release degree results soon on its official website. The university will release result for the CBCS BA, B.Sc., B.Com. degree exam conducted in May/June 2018. Candidates who had appeared for these exams should keep visiting the official website for any update on the upcoming results. The result, it is expected, will be released for all three years.

The result may also be available on third party result websites such as Manabadi, however it is prudent to wait and check the result form the official website itself.

Osmania University Degree Exam Result 2018: How to check?

As and when the degree results are declared, students can check their result by following the steps given below:

Step one: Go to Osmania University official website: www.osmania.ac.in.

Step two: Click on the Exam Result tab on the home page.

Step three: Click on the relevant result link.

Step four: Enter your examination hall ticket number.

Step five: Submit and check your result.

Meanwhile, the university has postponed the internal examination for B.A., B.Com.,B.Sc., B.B.A., B.S.W.

Osmania University had earlier released the annual degree exam result in May and consequently the revaluation result on August 1.

