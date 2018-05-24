Osmania University Result For BA, B.Com., B.Sc., 1st, 2nd, 3rd Year Exam Declared On Osmaina.ac.in

The result will be available on the official website only. At present the website is not responding which could be because of the heavy traffic on the website of students willing to check their results. Students who are facing difficulty in checking their result are advised to
How to check Osmania University UG Annual Exam Result 2018?
Step one: Go to University's official website: www.osmania.ac.in.
Step two: Click on the result link.
Step three: Enter required details.
Step four: Submit and check your result.
The University will soon notify the process for supplementary examination. Students are advised to check official website and official social media handles of the university for latest updates.
CommentsThe result is also available on third party website like Manabadi.com and students can check their result from manabadi results as well.
Click here for more Education News