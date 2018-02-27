Osmania University Declares 1st, 3rd Semester Result For BA, BCom, BSc, BBA Course

Comments
- Go to the official website of the University
- Go to 'examination results' tab
- Click on any one of these links: B.Com (CBCS) I and III Sem Nov/Dec-2017 Results, B.A (CBCS) I and III Sem Nov/Dec-2017 Results, B.Sc (CBCS) I and III Sem Nov/Dec-2017 Results, BBA (CBCS) I and III Sem Nov-2017 Results
- Enter your roll number
- Submit the details
- Get the result copy
On the other hand, Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU), Nellore has released the under graduate BA, BSc, BBA, BBM, BCom, BCA first year, second year, and third year degree results. The exams were conducted in December 2017. Apart from the UG degree results, the university has also released revaluation result for UG (CBCS) II and IV Semester Examination conducted in April 2017.
