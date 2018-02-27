Osmania University Declares 1st, 3rd Semester Result For BA, BCom, BSc, BBA Course Osmania University has declared first and third semester results for BA, BCom, BBA and BSc programmes. The exam was held in November- December 2017.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Osmania University Results 2018 Declared For BA, BCom, BSc, BBA 1st 3rd Semester New Delhi: Osmania University has declared first and third semester results for BA, BCom, BBA and BSc programmes. The exam was held in November- December 2017. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can now check their result online. Results are available on the official website of the University at osmania.ac.in. On 21 February 2018 the University declared LLB honours result and on 15 February the recounting results of PG previous and final examinations held in July 2017 was declared. Candidates who have not checked the results yet, can check it.



Osmania University Result: Know How To Check Go to the official website of the University

Go to 'examination results' tab

Click on any one of these links: B.Com (CBCS) I and III Sem Nov/Dec-2017 Results, B.A (CBCS) I and III Sem Nov/Dec-2017 Results, B.Sc (CBCS) I and III Sem Nov/Dec-2017 Results, BBA (CBCS) I and III Sem Nov-2017 Results

Enter your roll number

Submit the details

Get the result copy

On the other hand, Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU), Nellore has released the under graduate BA, BSc, BBA, BBM, BCom, BCA first year, second year, and third year degree results. The exams were conducted in December 2017. Apart from the UG degree results, the university has also released revaluation result for UG (CBCS) II and IV Semester Examination conducted in April 2017.



