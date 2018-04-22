Osmania University Common Entrance Test 2018 Registration Begins The last day to apply for OUCET 2018 is 19 May 2018. Interested graduates and intermediate pass candidates can apply for the test at the official websites ouadmissions.com and osmania.ac.in.

Share EMAIL PRINT Osmania OUCET 2018 Notification: Know How TO Apply, Exam Date, Pattern, Other Details New Delhi: Directorate of Admissions, Osmania University has begun online registration process for Osmania University Common Entrance Tests 2018 (OUCET 2018). The exam will be held for granting admission to various P.G. Courses, P.G. Diploma Courses and 5 yr. integrated programmes offered by Osmania, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru and Potti Sreeramulu Telugu Universities in their campus, constituent and affiliated colleges for the academic year 2018-2019. The last day to apply for OUCET 2018 is May 19, 2018. Interested graduates and intermediate pass candidates can apply for the test at the official websites ouadmissions.com and osmania.ac.in.



OUCET 2018 Exam Date

The exam will be held in online mode from June 4, 2018 to June 13, 2018.



Last year OUCET was held in June 2017. The 8-day long exam was held in three shifts for various courses under different streams. OUCET rank cards came in July.



B.Com.(Hons.) Common Entrance Test 2018

Department of Commerce, Osmania University will also conduct a common entrance test for admission to B.Com. (Hons.) course. It is a 3-year (6 Semesters) degree course under CBCS offered by the University. Candidates who have cleared the inter exam this year can apply for the course latest by May 23, 2018. Application form and prospectus will be available at the respective colleges from April 26, 2018.



TS Ed. CET 2018 Registration Date Extended

Meanwhile, Osmania University has extended the last date of registration for TS Ed. CET 2018. Candidates can now apply till April 25, 2018.



Click here for more



