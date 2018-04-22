Osmania University Common Entrance Test 2018 Registration Begins

OUCET 2018 Exam Date
The exam will be held in online mode from June 4, 2018 to June 13, 2018.
Last year OUCET was held in June 2017. The 8-day long exam was held in three shifts for various courses under different streams. OUCET rank cards came in July.
B.Com.(Hons.) Common Entrance Test 2018
Department of Commerce, Osmania University will also conduct a common entrance test for admission to B.Com. (Hons.) course. It is a 3-year (6 Semesters) degree course under CBCS offered by the University. Candidates who have cleared the inter exam this year can apply for the course latest by May 23, 2018. Application form and prospectus will be available at the respective colleges from April 26, 2018.
Meanwhile, Osmania University has extended the last date of registration for TS Ed. CET 2018. Candidates can now apply till April 25, 2018.
