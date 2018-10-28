Osmania University May Revaluation Results Published @ Osmania.ac.in, Check Now

Osmania University B.Sc, B.Com, B.B.A and B.A CBCS revaluation results have been announced on the official website of the varsity.

Education | Updated: October 28, 2018 12:51 IST
New Delhi: 

Osmania University B.Sc, B.Com, B.B.A and B.A CBCS revaluation results have been announced on the official website of the varsity. The OU or Osmania University results for the May 2018 exams can be accessed from the official website now. The OU revaluation results have been published on osmania.ac.in. Osmania University had declared the degree exam results for CBCS BA, B.Sc. and B.Com. which were conducted in May/ June 2018 in August.

Following OU results have been released yesterday:

ResultsDeclared Dates
B.Sc(CBCS) RV May 2018 Results27-10-2018
B.Com(CBCS) RV May 2018 Results27-10-2018
BBA(CBCS) RV May 2018 Results27-10-2018
B.A(CBCS) RV May 2018 Results27-10-2018
BHMCT(RV) (CBCS) Apr/May 2018 Results27-10-2018
BCTCA (NON-CBCS) Apr/May -2018 Results27-10-2018
BCTCA (RV)(CBCS) Apr/May 2018 Results27-10-2018
BCA (RV) (NON-CBCS) July-2018 Results27-10-2018

Osmania University Degree Exam Result 2018: How to check

The students may check their result by following the steps given below:

Step one: Go to official website of OU: www.osmania.ac.in.
Step two: Click on the Exam Result tab on the home page.
Step three: Click on the relevant result link.
Step four: Check for your roll number from the next page open.
Step five: Check your results

