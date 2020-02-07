Osmania University Degree Result Out. Direct links Here

Degree result 2019: The OU results or Osmania University results have ow been released at osmania.ac.in.

Osmania result 2019: Osmania University has released degree results for various exams held in November month last year. The Osmania University results have been released for Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com), Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) degree courses on the official website. The OU results or Osmania University results have now been released at osmania.ac.in. Candidates may check the result from the official website using their hall ticket number.

The Osmania University has released the degree first, third and fifth (odd) semester results today on the official website.

Osmania University degree result 2019: Direct links

Check your Osmania University degree result 2019 from the direct links provided here:

BBA (CBCS) I,III,V Semesters Nov-2019 Results

BA (CBCS) I,III,V Semesters Nov-2019 Results

B.Sc (CBCS) I,III,V Semesters Nov-2019 Results

B.Com (CBCS) I,III and V Semesters Nov-2019 Results

Osmania University result 2019: How to check

The candidates who are searching for the result may follow these steps to check their Osmania results from the official website:

Step Two : Click on the Exam Result tab on the home page.

Step Three : Click on the relevant result link.

Step Four : Enter your examination hall ticket number.

Step Five : Submit and check your result.

Click here for more Education News