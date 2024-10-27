ONGC Apprentice 2024: Registration Deadline Extended, Check Details

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has extended the online registration process for the ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2024.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, ongcindia.com. The application form can now be submitted until November 10.

The official notification states: "In partial modification to Advt. No: ONGC/APPR/1/2024, dated October 10, 2024, for the engagement of apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961, it is hereby informed that, due to administrative reasons, the last date for submission of applications has been extended for apprenticeship opportunities under NAPS & NATS up to November 10, 2024."



This recruitment drive aims to fill 2,236 vacancies across multiple regions, including the Northern, Mumbai, Western, Eastern, Southern, and Central areas. As India's leading energy company and a 'Maharatna' Central Public Sector Enterprise, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) is engaged in the exploration and production of oil and gas both domestically and internationally. ONGC now plans to engage apprentices across its 25 operational centers as part of a national skill-building initiative.

Age Criteria



Candidates must be a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 24 years as of October 25, 2024. The applicant's date of birth must be between October 25, 2000, and October 25, 2006.

Category-wise Stipend



Graduate Apprentice: Rs 9,000

Three-Year Diploma in the Respective Discipline of Engineering: Rs 8,050

Trade Apprentices (10th/12th): Rs 7,000

Trade Apprentices (ITI Trade of One-Year Duration): Rs 7,700

Trade Apprentices (ITI Trade of Two-Year Duration): Rs 8,050

The selection of apprentices will be based on a merit list determined by the marks obtained in the qualifying examination as specified in the advertisement. In the event of a tie in the merit score, the candidate with the higher age will be given preference. Any form of canvassing or attempts to influence the selection process will not be tolerated and may lead to disqualification of the applicant.