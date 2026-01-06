ONGC Oil Well Fire Rages For 2nd Day In Andhra, People Shifted To Camps

For the second consecutive day, a massive gas blowout at ONGC's Mori-5 well in Andhra Pradesh's Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district continued to rage and international experts are being consulted to rein in the fire.

Flames shooting over 100 feet into the air blanketed parts of Razole town in thick black smoke, forcing emergency measures and a high-level technical response. Firefighting teams worked through the night as officials focused on cooling the wellhead and preventing the blaze from spreading to nearby coconut plantations and aquaculture ponds.

​A specialised team of crisis management experts from Delhi is arriving this morning to lead the "well-control" operations. Firefighting teams are currently using high-pressure pipes, sourced from Narsapuram, to create a "water umbrella". This technique involves spraying water from four sides to cool the wellhead and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby coconut groves and aqua ponds.

District Collector R Mahesh Kumar said the well is located on an insulated layer estimated to hold 30 to 40 million tonnes of reserves. Officials said that if underground pressure does not reduce by this afternoon, they may move to mechanically cap the well, a complex operation that could take several days.

​​The district administration has enforced a strict "No-Go Zone" within a 1-km radius. Over 600 residents, that means about 300 families from Irusumanda and neighbouring villages have been shifted to relief camps.

The authorities have issued a "Loudspeaker Alert" in a 5-km radius, advising citizens to avoid using electrical appliances, gas stoves, or lighting any fire to prevent further ignition from potential gas pockets in the air. Schools in the area have been declared shut for the next 48 hours.

​​The incident occurred at approximately 12:20 pm on Monday during "production enhancement" work. The well, which was previously abandoned, was being reactivated by ONGC's contractor, Deep Industries Ltd. Technical teams were performing "perforation activities" at a depth of 2.7 kilometers when a sudden surge in pressure led to the blowout of a gas-and-crude-oil mixture, which ignited minutes later.

ONGC said it immediately isolated the site and activated its crisis management teams. Cooling operations are underway, and preparations are being made for well-control and possible capping. International well-control specialists have been contacted for advanced operations, including casing-cutting, as simply shutting off valves is not possible due to high pressure. Officials said this approach follows standard protocol for Category-1 blowouts, similar to the 1995 Pasarlapudi incident.

Fire services and NDRF teams are using nitrogen tankers and large water monitors to maintain a continuous water curtain over the site to prevent the wellhead from overheating or warping. Officials said the fire may continue until underground pressure subsides or the pipeline system collapses, but assured there is no immediate danger of the blaze spreading beyond the site.

District SP Rahul Meena told NDTV that no injuries or casualties have been reported, as the well is located about 600 metres away from the nearest residential area. Workers at the site said a white, fog-like gas had spread across nearby coconut plantations just before the fire broke out, allowing for the quick evacuation of the crew.

​​Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has been briefed on the situation and has instructed the district administration to prioritise the safety of the agrarian and aquaculture communities in the Konaseema delta.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan reviewed the situation with district officials and directed them to ensure public safety, prevent panic, and stop the spread of rumours. He also instructed that people in relief camps be provided with medicines and blankets.

Local MP Ganti Harish Balayogi visited the site and said the intensity of the fire and the sound from the well had reduced compared to the previous day. Officials said efforts are continuing to bring the situation fully under control.