Odisha School Holiday: Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions in six districts of Odisha will remain closed from November 19 to 21 in view of Cyclonic Storm Akvan. As a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and children, the state government has directed all government, government-aided, and private schools, along with Anganwadi centres, in Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, and Kandhamal districts to remain closed during this period.

The closure may be extended beyond November 21, if necessary. The Collectors of the six districts will assess local conditions and take an appropriate decision based on the prevailing situation.

In an official circular, the Information and Public Relations Department, Government of Odisha, said that the Collectors would decide whether the closure should be extended, depending on the local situation.

According to the Office of the Special Relief Commissioner, Government of Odisha, Collectors of all remaining districts have also been directed to monitor local conditions and take appropriate decisions regarding the closure of schools and Anganwadi centres in their respective districts, if required.

Cyclone Akvan To Cross Odisha-Andhra Pradesh Coasts By November 20, IMD Says

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin issued at 9:15am on November 19, the Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan over the west-central Bay of Bengal moved northwards at a speed of 12 kmph during the previous six hours. At 5:30am, the storm was centred over the same region, near latitude 14.5°N and longitude 85.3°E. It was located approximately 440 km east-southeast of Narsapur (Andhra Pradesh), 440 km south-southeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 580 km east-northeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 530 km south of Gopalpur (Odisha), and 590 km south of Puri (Odisha).

The IMD stated that the cyclonic storm is likely to move north-northwestwards and cross the North Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri, close to the east of Gopalpur, by noon on November 20, 2026. The storm is expected to bring maximum sustained wind speeds of 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph.