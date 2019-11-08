NTA To Conclude Online Entrance Application For Jammu Kashmir Students

NTA will conclude UGC NET, CSRI NET, JEE Main, IIFT MBA application for Jammu Kashmir students

National Testing Agency, recently, had reopened application process for several examinations which are due in December. The purpose of reopening the application window was to allow to students from Jammu and Kashmir to apply for these examinations. NTA had allowed the submission of applications over a period of five days which ends today.

Today, i.e. November 8, is the last date for candidates form Jammu and Kashmir to submit their application for CSIR NET, UGC NET, JEE Main, and IIFT MBA Exam.

The last date to submit application fee is also today. Candidates can pay application fee online only and hence no additional date extension for fee payment.

While the agency has conducted JEE Main and UGC NET exams before, this is the first time the agency would be conducting CSIR NET and IIFT MBA exam.

There has been some change in the exam pattern for CSIR NET. For example, the mode of the exam has been changed form OMR-based to computer-based.

This year, NTA has also introduced a separate third paper only for B.Planning course. Earlier, students who wished to pursue B.Arch. or B.Planning had to take paper II in JEE Main but now students seeking admission in B.Arch. will appear for paper II and those seeking admission in B.Planning will appear in paper III.

For students who would be appearing in a computer-based exam for the first time, NTA has made the provision to practice mock tests at one of the Test Practice Centres (TPCs). Registration to practice mock tests at TPCs can be completed on the official NTA website.

