NTA Reopens JEE Main Application Window For Jammu And Kashmir Students

NTA has reopened JEE Main application window for Jammu and Kashmir students

National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the online application date for JEE Main 2020 exam for candidates from Jammu and Kashmir only. The application window opens today and will close on November 8, 2019. Applicants would need to complete application fee payment by November 8.

JEE Main January 2020 will be held from January 6 to January 11, 2020. The exam will be held in computer-based format.

The admit cards for JEE Main exam will be available for downloading from December 6, 2019.

National Testing Agency, which conducts the JEE Main exam, has changed the exam pattern this year and has introduced a separate paper for entrance to B.Planning course. Candidates should be careful while selecting the papers in which they wish to appear.

Earlier, there was a single paper for B.Arch. and B.Planning. With the addition of the new paper, there are now three papers in JEE Main exam. Paper I is for candidates who wish to take admission in BE or B.Tech. program, Paper II is for B.Arch., and Paper III is for B.Planning.

The JEE Main question paper will be available in English, Hindi, or Gujarati.

JEE Main exam which was earlier conducted only once a year is now conducted twice a year - once in January and again in April. Candidates, who miss out on appearing in the January exam, can still appear for April exam. In case of candidates who appear in both the exams, the better of the two scores will be considered for counselling and admission process.

