NTA Extends UGC NET, CSIR NET Application Date For Jammu And Kashmir

NTA has reopened UGC NET, CSIR NET application for Jammu and kashmir candidates

National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened application window for both CSIR NET and UGC NET only for candidates from Jammu and Kashmir. Candidates from Jammu and Kashmir can apply online for either of the tests. The application window opens today and will close on November 8. The admit cards for both the exams will be available for download on the respective official websites on November 9.

CSIR NET is conducted for determining the eligibility for Lectureship and for awarding the Junior Research Fellowship in Chemical Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences.

UGC NET is conducted to determine a candidate's eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and/or for recruitment as Assistant Professors.

CSIR NET will be held on December 15 for five subjects. The UGC NET will be held from December 2 to December 6 in 81 subjects. Both the exams will be held in computer-based mode.

NTA took over from CBSE as the organizing body for UGC NET exam in 2018. Since then, NTA has introduced several changes to the exam including removing an entire paper all together, and the duration exam.

NTA recently took over as the conducting body for CSIR NET also and has changed the mode of the examination from OMR-based to Computer-based.

