IIFT MBA 2020 Application Date Extended For Jammu And Kashmir Students

IIFT MBA 2020 application process has been extended for students from Jammu and Kashmir

National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the online application date for IIFT MBA Admission Test 2020 for students from Jammu and Kashmir only. The last date to apply for the exam and pay application fee for students from Jammu and Kashmir is November 8. The admit cards will be available from November 11, 2019. The computer-based examination is scheduled on December 1, 2019.

IIFT's MBA (International Business) is a six trimester general management programme with a focus on International Business for developing a competent cadre of business executives to meet the country's growing requirements for trained personnel in the field of International Business Management.

IIFT entrance test is a multiple choice objective type written test of 120 minutes. The exam would consist of questions covering English Grammar, Vocabulary and Comprehension, General Knowledge & Current Affairs, Logical Reasoning, Data Interpretation and Quantitative Analysis.

The result for IIFT MBA 2020 will be announced on December 11, 2019 on the official website, 'iift.nta.nic.in'.

The application fee is Rs. 2000 for General, General-EWS, and OBC (NCL) category candidates. The application for SC, ST, PwD category, and transgender candidates is Rs. 1000.

National Testing Agency has extended application dates for several other exams for which the application process was held since August including JEE Main and UGC NET.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.