IIFT Tops LinkedIn Global MBA Ranking In Networking; Ranks 51st Among Top 100 Programmes

India's premier business school Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), under the commerce ministry, has topped the chart in the networking category in the LinkedIn's Top 100 MBA Programmes in the world. The institute was ranked 51st among the top 100 programmes, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Hailing the institute's achievement, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that this prestigious recognition indicates IIFT's growing dynamism with emphasis on its networking strength worldwide.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal stated that the achievement is the testament to the institute's consistent efforts to achieve excellence in academic and research besides forging strong links with alumni, corporates, multilateral organisations and governments.

IIFT Vice Chancellor Rakesh Mohan Joshi said that he is working to transform the institute into a world class centre of excellence in academic, research and training with global reach with support of its stakeholders such as students, alumni, corporate and government.

The institute is establishing a state-of-the-art Centre for International Negotiations (CIN) to offer world-class training for corporates and policymakers on international negotiations, it said.

The institute is also in the process of setting up its International Business Case Study Centre to bring out world class case studies to highlight achievement and experience of Indian companies and policymakers on the lines of Harvard in close collaboration with exporters, corporate and government.

