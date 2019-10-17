IIFT MBA Entrance Test To Be Computer Based

Online registration for the exam would close on October 25.

This year onwards, the MBA (International Business) entrance test of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) would be computer based. The exam will be held on December 1. Until now, selection to MBA programme for the academic session 2020-2022 for IIFT Campuses in New Delhi, Kolkata and Kakinada was through computer based test, group discussion, writing skills assessment and interview.

Online registration for the exam would close on October 25. Apply Online

This is the first time IIFT MBA (IB) exam would be conducted by an external agency. The National Testing Agency (NTA) would conduct the exam on behalf of IIFT for which candidates with Bachelor's degree are eligible.

Read: IIFT's Largest Batch Completes Summer Placements, Rs. 3.2 Lakh Highest Stipend Offered

The exam would consist of questions covering English Grammar, Vocabulary and Comprehension, General Knowledge & Current Affairs, Logical Reasoning, Data Interpretation and Quantitative Analysis.

For the convenience of candidates and in order to make them acquainted with the online test procedure, NTA has established a network of Test Practice Centres spread all over India. The students can practice and train themselves before the examination for the "Computer Based Test (CBT)" mode of examinations.

MBA (International Business) is IIFT's six-trimester general management programme that focuses on International Business for developing competent cadre of business executives to meet the country's growing requirements for trained personnel in the field of International Business Management.

Click here for more Education News

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.