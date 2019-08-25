IIFT Exam In December; National Testing Agency To Steer MBA Admission Test

IIFT MBA Exam In December, NTA To Begin Registration On September 9

This year onwards, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the entrance exam for Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT). The agency would begin the registration process for the exam from September 9.

IIFT MBA entrance test will be held on December 1.

IIFT's MBA (International Business) is a six trimester general management Programme with a focus on International Business for developing a competent cadre of business executives to meet the country's growing requirements for trained personnel in the field of International Business Management.

The institute is a member of organizations like Academy of International Business (AIB), International Association of Trade Training Organizations (IATTO), the European Foundation for Management Development (EFMD), the Association of Advance Collegiate School of Business (AACSB International) and Global Compact Network of India.

Details of the exam pattern, syllabus will be notified to the aspirants on September 9.

Until the last exam, IIFT entrance test was multiple choice objective type written test (in English) of 120 minutes. The test had questions from English Grammar, Vocabulary and Comprehension, General Knowledge & Current Affairs, Logical Reasoning, Data Interpretation and Quantitative Analysis.

IIFT was established in 1963 as an autonomous body under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry. The Institute was granted "Deemed University" status in 2002.

Starting this year, NTA would also helm the CSIR NET.

