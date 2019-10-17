IIFT's Largest Batch Completes Summer Placements, Rs 3.2 Lakh Highest Stipend Offered

IIFT has successfully completed its summer placements for the batch of 2019-21.

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has successfully completed its summer placements for the batch of 2019-21. The largest ever batch at IIFT was placed across 96 companies. This year, the average stipend increased by 13.5%. While the highest stipend offered was Rs. 3,20,000, the average stipend rose to Rs. 1,68,000 for the entire duration of 2 months. The average stipend for the top 50% of the batch was Rs. 2,42,000 for 2 months, according to a statement from the Institute.

This year the number of companies with an average stipend of over Rs 2,00,000 has increased by 46%.

The other highlights of this placement are to include 42 new brands visiting IIFT for the first time.

In a major achievement, 27% of the batch got placed in the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance sector.

Number of brand leaders visited our campus for Summer Internship Placement Process has increased significantly.

Prof. Manoj Pant, Director, IIFT, said, "We are grateful to our old and new recruiters for their continued support and faith in IIFT and its students. IIFT continues to pride itself on its student quality which is holistically nurtured through a rigorous course curriculum, world-class faculty and continuous industry exposure."

Coveted leadership programs and new roles on campus such as Aditya Birla Group's Leadership Associate Program (LEAP), Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages' Golden Threshold Program, HUL's Unilever Leadership Internship Program (ULIP) and DE Shaw's Financial Operations Program were opened for the first time.

In the Sales and Marketing domain, FMCGs led the recruitment with the likes of Dabur, GILAC, Google, Haldirams, Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages, HUL, ITC, L'Oréal, Tata Global Beverages Limited making several offers to the batch.

Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Limited, AkzoNobel, Amway, BAJAJ Auto, BMW, Brillio, Capegemini, CUMI, DCM Shriram, Decathlon, EpikIndiFI, Haldirams, Hero Electronix, Hero Motorcorp, HT Media, L&T, OfBusiness, Raymonds, RPG, Schindler, Shell, Signify, Tata Metaliks, Tata Sky, Tata Consultancy Service, Titan, United Phosphorus Limited, ValueLabs, VIP Industries, Welspun and Wipro also offered a variety of roles in the Sales and Marketing domain, the statement said.

In the BFSI sector, roles in investment banking, retail banking, trade finance, fintech, financial consulting and corporate finance opened for IIFT students. Recruiters included Adqvest Capital, Apollo Tyres, Bira91, BMW, Citi Bank, CRISIL, DCM Shriram, D E Shaw, Discover Financial Services, Duff & Phelps, General Electric, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, ICICI Bank, JP Morgan Chase, Loan Adda, SilverDale, SREI, Synergy Consulting, Toffee Insurance, Tresvista and Swiggy.

Aditya Birla Group, Airtel, Axis Bank, Mahindra, Reliance Industries, RPG etc., recruited students for their coveted General Management programs.

In IT, IIFT continued its association with industry leaders like Brillio, Droom, Fourbrick Technology, Genpact, Google, Hexaware, Lazerken, Microsoft, Wipro and Capgemini.

IIFT also witnessed participation from many companies in the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare sector with companies like Amway, Cipla, Eli Lilly, GSK Consumer Healthcare, Medtronic, OmniActives, Philips Healthcare and Sanofi making offers in multiple domains.

Participation from Trade and Operations based companies also stayed strong with companies like Becton Dickinson, Cogoport, Droom, Field Fresh, GeminiCorp, Louis Dreyfus Company, Maersk Line, Ninjacart, Of Business, VIP Industries, Tata International and United Phosphorus Limited visiting the campus for placements.

Also, IIFT will conduct the entrance exam of MBA (International Business) for 2020-2022 batch in CBT mode for the first time on December 1, 2019. Last date for applications is 25th October 2019.

Click here for more Education News



Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.