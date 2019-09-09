IIFT MBA Exam In December, Registration Begins Today

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA entrance test will be held on December 1.

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA entrance test will be held on December 1. The registration for IIFT MBA test will begin today and candidates can fill the application forms, online, till October 25. This year onwards, National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the exam.

IIFT's MBA (International Business) is a six trimester general management programme with a focus on International Business for developing a competent cadre of business executives to meet the country's growing requirements for trained personnel in the field of International Business Management.

IIFT entrance test is multiple choice objective type written test of 120 minutes. The test had questions from English Grammar, Vocabulary and Comprehension, General Knowledge & Current Affairs, Logical Reasoning, Data Interpretation and Quantitative Analysis. The medium of the question paper is English.

NTA will announce the exam details today. Changes, if any, will be notified to candidates.

IIFT is a member of organizations like Academy of International Business (AIB), International Association of Trade Training Organizations (IATTO), the European Foundation for Management Development (EFMD), the Association of Advance Collegiate School of Business (AACSB International) and Global Compact Network of India.

