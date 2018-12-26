IIFT Finishes Placements, Rs 1 Crore Highest Salary Offered

The average overall compensation offered at the 55-year old Institute was 20.07 Lakhs per Annum.

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade or IIFT was the fastest premier B-School in the country to complete 100 per cent placements for the graduating batch of its flagship MBA (International Business) programme, said a statement from the New Delhi-based institute. The batch of 2017-19 constituting 279 students was placed across 98 companies with 32 new recruiters participating in the placement drive. The highest salary offered overall crossed Rs. 1 crore with several students receiving compensations of over Rs. 75 LPA, the statement added.

The average overall compensation offered at the 55-year old Institute was 20.07 LPA (Lakhs per Annum) compared to 19.23 LPA last year while average domestic compensation rose to 18.89 LPA compared to 18.27LPA last year.

"The quality of our students, the academic rigour and the premium we place on cultivating relationships with our recruiters are the reasons behind this continued success," said Prof. Manoj Pant, Director, IIFT.

The placement season was buoyed by 93 PPOs (or Pre-Placement Offers) offered by major recruiters such as Airtel, Amazon, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, Britannia, Citibank, GE, GEP, Godrej, Goldman Sachs, ICICI, ITC, KPMG, Louis Dreyfus, Maersk Line, Marico, Piramal, Royal Enfield, Shell, Tata Metalliks, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Wipro Technologies and Yes Bank.

Among the 32 first time recruiters were DE Shaw Group, Field Fresh Foods, Lenskart, Paytm, Roland Berger, Tata Global Beverages, Tresvista Financial Services and Zomato.

GE Healthcare opened its coveted Commercial Leadership Program for the first time.

In the Consulting domain, top-tier strategy consulting firm Roland Berger visited campus for the first time and made multiple offers for front-end roles.

Bain Capability Center, Cognizant Business Consulting, Deloitte, Infosys Management Consulting, i3 Consulting and KPMG were among the major recruiters that offered consulting roles while companies like Airtel, Murugappa Group and Fermenta Biotech offered positions in General Management and Strategy.

In the Finance domain, Citi Bank, CRISIL, DE Shaw Group, HSBC, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Tresvista Financial Services and Yes Bank offered roles across Financial Operations, Investment Banking, Credit Risk Analysis, Corporate Finance, FinTech, etc.

For Sales and Marketing, the institute had a varied mix of recruiters like ABFRL, Bajaj Auto, Dell, GAIL, HP, Mother Dairy, OYO, Raymond, Swiggy, Tata Sky etc..

Capgemini, IBM, Genpact, Google, Wipro Technologies, etc, offered roles in the IT domain.

Several companies such as Go-MMT, EXL Services, OYO, Paytm, United Health Group, etc. offered coveted roles such as product manager, revenue manager, analytics manager, etc.

IIFT outdid itself in its niche of Trade and International Business with recruiters like African Industries Group, ADM, Aegis Resources, Export Trading Group, Olam International, Tolaram, Trafigura, etc participating in the recruitment process and offering positions across Africa, Middle East and South-East Asia. Operations and logistics saw an increase in intake with companies like Amazon, Maersk Line, Freight Tiger, Rivigo, etc making offers.

