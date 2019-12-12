IIFT MBA Entrance Test Result Delayed

IIFT result 2019: IIFT MBA result @ nta.ac.in date update

IIFT MBA entrance exam result has been delayed. The exam conducting body, National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an important update on the result date, which specifies that the IIFT MBA result that was supposed to be announced on December 11, will now be declared by December 13. The notice released by NTA also reads that the result will be announced after the final answer key of the exam is released.

Candidates who appeared for the the IIFT MBA test, admission to MBA (International Business) programme at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) for the academic session 2020-2022, can check the official website of the agency for updates in this regard.

The exam was held on December 1. The exam had questions from English Grammar, Vocabulary and Comprehension, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Logical Reasoning, Data Interpretation and Quantitative Analysis.

As per the official record, more than 35,000 candidates took the exam.

IIFT offers MBA in International Business. It is IIFT's six-trimester general management programme that focuses on International Business for developing competent cadre of business executives to meet the country's growing requirements for trained personnel in the field of International Business Management.

Candidates who qualify the IIFT MBA exam will be shortlisted for Group Discussion (GD), Personal Interview (PI), and Written Ability Test (WAT). The information on GD, PI, and WAT will be released by IIFT later.

