IIFT MBA Entrance Test Result Today

IIFT MBA exam: More than 35,000 candidates took the exam on December 1.

IIFT MBA entrance exam result would be announced today by the exam conducting National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who took the exam on December 1 can check the result today at the official website of the agency at nta.ac.in. As per the official record, more than 35,000 candidates took the exam. The entrance exam is a screening process for selecting candidates for admission to MBA (International Business) programme at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) for the academic session 2020-2021.

IIFT offers MBA in International Business. It is IIFT's six-trimester general management programme that focuses on International Business for developing competent cadre of business executives to meet the country's growing requirements for trained personnel in the field of International Business Management.

This is the first time external agency was given the task of conducting the MBA entrance exam. Prior to this, the exam was conducted by IIFT. The duration of the IIFT MBA 2020 exam was 2 hours. The exam had questions from English Grammar, Vocabulary and Comprehension, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Logical Reasoning, Data Interpretation and Quantitative Analysis.

Candidates who qualify the IIFT MBA exam will be shortlisted for Group Discussion (GD), Personal Interview (PI), and Written Ability Test (WAT). The information on GD, PI, and WAT will be released by IIFT later.

