NTA To Release IIFT Result Soon, Final Answer Keys Out

IIFT result 2019: The IIFT MBA result will be released at iift.nta.nic.in.

IIFT result 2019: National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the IIFT result for the MBA entrance examination soon. As a pre-curser to this, the Agency which conducts national level entrance examinations under the supervision of Ministry of Human Resource Development has already released the IIFT answer key for the entrance examinations held on December 1. IIFT MBA result will be released at iift.nta.nic.in.

IIFT result 2019: Final answer key

Check IIFT MBA entrance exam final answer key here:

"The IIFT MBA (IB) 2020-22 Entrance Examination has been conducted throughout the country on 01 December 2019 through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in which 39752 candidates were registered," a statement from the Agency said earlier.

"The result of IIFT MBA (IB) 2020-22 Entrance Examination will be declared by 13 December 2019 after the release of Final Answer Keys," the statement regarding IIFT result said.

The exam had questions from English Grammar, Vocabulary and Comprehension, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Logical Reasoning, Data Interpretation and Quantitative Analysis.

As per the officials, more than 35,000 candidates took the exam.

IIFT offers MBA in International Business. It is IIFT's six-trimester general management programme that focuses on International Business for developing competent cadre of business executives to meet the country's growing requirements for trained personnel in the field of International Business Management.

Candidates who qualify the IIFT MBA exam will be shortlisted for Group Discussion (GD), Personal Interview (PI), and Written Ability Test (WAT). The information on GD, PI, and WAT will be released by IIFT later.

