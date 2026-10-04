NMC Eligibility Certificate 2026: Application Window Reopens, Apply Till October 7

NMC Eligibility Certificate 2026: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has reopened the online application window for the Eligibility Certificate following technical issues faced by some candidates during the earlier application process. As per the public notice issued by the Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB), candidates can now submit their applications from October 1, 2026, at 10 am to October 7, 2026, till 6 pm. The additional opportunity is meant for candidates who could not complete their applications earlier. The commission has advised applicants to submit their forms carefully and avoid waiting until the last date. The NMC has also cautioned that incomplete applications will be rejected.

Click here: NMC Eligibility Certification 2026 Official Notice

NMC Eligibility Certificate 2026: Important Details

Application window reopened: October 1, 2026, at 10 am

October 1, 2026, at 10 am Last date to apply: October 7, 2026, up to 6 pm

October 7, 2026, up to 6 pm Application mode: Online

Online Application portal: application.nmc.org.in

application.nmc.org.in Authority: Ethics and Medical Registration Board, NMC

The facility is intended for candidates who could not complete their applications during the previous window, including those who faced technical issues.

NMC Eligibility Certificate 2026: Candidates Advised To Complete Applications Carefully

Candidates eligible to use the reopened window should complete their applications on the designated NMC portal before the deadline. The commission has advised applicants to provide all required information carefully while submitting the form.

Incomplete applications will not be processed and may be rejected. Candidates should also regularly check their registered email IDs and the NMC portal for further communication or updates regarding their applications.