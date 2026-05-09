NEET 2026 Result Date: Scorecards Expected In June; Check Past Trends Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) concluded the NEET UG 2026 exam on May 3, 2026, at 5 PM. After the completion of the examination, candidates are now waiting for the announcement of the NEET 2026 result date. Based on previous years' trends, the NEET UG 2026 result is expected to be declared in the second week of June 2026. However, the official result date and time have not yet been announced. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for the latest updates.

NEET 2026 Result Expected Date and Time

As per the previous year trends, the NEET 2026 result is likely to be announced between June 13 and June 15, 2026. The result is expected to be released around 2 PM. NTA may also share updates related to the result announcement on its official social media platform 'X'.

Last year, the NEET 2025 result was announced on June 14 at approximately 2 PM. The result was declared within 41 days after the examination, and a similar timeline is expected this year as well.

How to Download NEET 2026 Scorecard?

Visit the official NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the "NEET UG 2026 Result/Scorecard" link

Enter the application number and password/date of birth

Submit the details

Download and save the scorecard for future reference

What After NEET 2026 Result?

After the declaration of the NEET 2026 result, qualified candidates will be eligible to participate in the counselling process for admission to undergraduate medical courses.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct counselling for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats. The remaining 85% state quota counselling will be conducted separately by the respective state authorities.

Candidates can apply for both AIQ and state quota counselling processes. However, they will be required to choose one seat during the final admission process.