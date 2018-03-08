Major Change In NEET 2018: Supreme Court Directs CBSE, Aadhaar Not Mandatory For Registration Aadhaar is no longer mandatory for registration for NEET 2018 or other such national level entrance examinations.

Share EMAIL PRINT NEET 2018: Supreme Court Says Aadhaar Not Mandatory For Registration New Delhi: Aadhaar is no longer mandatory for registration for NEET 2018 or other such national level entrance examinations. Supreme Court, yesterday, directed CBSE to not make Aadhaar mandatory for enrollment to NEET exam for which the last date to register is March 9, 2018. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief justice Dipak Misra has also directed CBSE to make this information available on its official website. Earlier, in the official notification released by CBSE for NEET registration Aadhaar was a mandatory requirement for registration for the exam, except for students belonging to Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, and Meghalaya.





Yesterday, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had informed the Supreme Court that it had not authorised CBSE to mandatorily take Aadhaar number of students to enroll for appearing in NEET 2018 examination.



Attorney General KK Venugopal had said that he has instructions from Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) that just like in Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya and Assam, CBSE could use other identity proofs like passport, voter card and ration card for the enrollment purpose.





The UIDAI was responding to a plea which challenged the decision of CBSE making Aadhaar number or Aadhaar enrollment number mandatory for students who are planning to appear for NEET 2018.





Earlier the plea was filed in the Gujarat High Court which had dismissed the plea on February 27. The order of Gujarat High Court was later challenged in the Supreme Court.





(With Inputs from PTI)



