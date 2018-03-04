NIOS, Open School Students Can Apply For CBSE NEET 2018; Technical Glitches Persist

NIOS and Open school students are now allowed to apply for CBSE NEET 2018 . 'As per the directives of Hon'ble High Court of Delhi in W.P(C) 1813/2018 dated 26/02/2018 and in W.P(C) 1906/2018 and other connected matters dated 28/02/2018,' candidates belonging to the unreserved category and above 25 years of age are eligible to appear for the exam as well. With this, the month long uproar over the CBSE NEET 2018 eligibility norms has finally come to an end. Candidates who have passed as a private candidate are now eligible to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test held for admission to MBBS/ BDS courses in the country.This also allows, 'candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC category and persons entitled for reservation under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 aged above 30 years,' for the exam.'All candidates who are fulfilling the conditions of orders of Hon'ble Court can now submit their online application form on or before the last date. However, the candidature will be the subject to the outcome of the above Writ Petitions,' reads the official update. Those having Biology as an additional subject are also eligible for the exam.On 28 February, Delhi High Court had put on hold the CBSE NEET 2018 online registration . The order was passed by a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Chander Shekhar on several petitions moved by medical aspirants who are aggrieved by various other eligibility norms which bar them from applying for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-UG. NEET 2018 registration will continue till 9 March. CBSE will conduct NEET 2018 on 6 May 2018.Click here for more Education News

