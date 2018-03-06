How To Crack NEET In A Single Attempt Here are some crucial tips to help you crack NEET in a single attempt.

With board exams have already started, most of you are probably busy devising revision plans, and taking mock tests along with your busy exam schedule.CBSE will be conducting the NEET 2018 exam on May 6. The board students are going get a month interval for the national medical entrance exam.NDTV talked to Mr. Rajshekhar Ratrey, VP, Educational Content, Toppr.com on how to crack NEET in a single attempt.Here are six tips Mr Ratrey told us:1. Focus on conceptual understandingAt the outset, clearing all your concepts is extremely important. You should brush up on important theories, reaction mechanisms and derivations from the NCERT textbooks and NEET guides. For topics that have plenty of formulae, keep topic-wise concept sheets ready, as they really help with revision.2. Plan your studiesCreate a daily plan, rather than aiming for broader weekly or monthly targets. Make sure to solve all the JEE level problems in Physics, as they'll get you ready for NEET.3. Practice as much as you canAssign ample time for practise by solving as many questions as you can. Reserve the last couple of months for test series, and make sure to include previous papers in your plan.Nowadays, you also have the option of studying online. You'll find ready-made concept sheets, expert video lectures and mock tests to accelerate your overall study progress. Make the most of it.4. Time managementAn important skill you need to have to crack JEE or NEET is that of effective time management. Particularly on the final NEET day, don't spend more than 45 minutes on Biology, and 1 hour on Chemistry. Save the rest for Physics.5. Exercise discretion in your paper strategyIt is always better to strike off the easier questions first, then move towards difficult ones. It'll build your confidence and keep you going until the end.6. Take enough breaks to remain relaxed Most importantly, make sure to regulate your schedule in a way that you get enough sleep and time for relaxation. Stress and nervousness are only natural. Everyone experiences it. As long as you don't doubt yourself, and study diligently, you are bound to do well.Click here for more Education News