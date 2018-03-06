CBSE will be conducting the NEET 2018 exam on May 6. The board students are going get a month interval for the national medical entrance exam.
NDTV talked to Mr. Rajshekhar Ratrey, VP, Educational Content, Toppr.com on how to crack NEET in a single attempt.
Here are six tips Mr Ratrey told us:
1. Focus on conceptual understanding
At the outset, clearing all your concepts is extremely important. You should brush up on important theories, reaction mechanisms and derivations from the NCERT textbooks and NEET guides. For topics that have plenty of formulae, keep topic-wise concept sheets ready, as they really help with revision.
2. Plan your studies
Create a daily plan, rather than aiming for broader weekly or monthly targets. Make sure to solve all the JEE level problems in Physics, as they'll get you ready for NEET.
3. Practice as much as you can
Assign ample time for practise by solving as many questions as you can. Reserve the last couple of months for test series, and make sure to include previous papers in your plan.
Nowadays, you also have the option of studying online. You'll find ready-made concept sheets, expert video lectures and mock tests to accelerate your overall study progress. Make the most of it.
4. Time management
An important skill you need to have to crack JEE or NEET is that of effective time management. Particularly on the final NEET day, don't spend more than 45 minutes on Biology, and 1 hour on Chemistry. Save the rest for Physics.
5. Exercise discretion in your paper strategy
It is always better to strike off the easier questions first, then move towards difficult ones. It'll build your confidence and keep you going until the end.
6. Take enough breaks to remain relaxed
