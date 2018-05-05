The exam is just a stone's throw away and all the students who have registered for the exam must already be in the final phase of their preparation.
Read: NEET Medical Entrance Tomorrow; Check Dress Code, Exam Day Rules Here
In the last few days leading up to the exam, what and how you revise will hugely affect your performance on the exam day.
NEET 2018: Last Minute Preparation Tips
NEET 2018: Read Last Minute Preparation Tips Here
In this article we bring to you some last minute revision tips and exam strategy suggested by Mr. Aakash Chaudhry of Aakash Educational Services Pvt. Ltd. for last year's medical entrance exam:
Avoid learning a new topic
This is not the right time to get engaged with new topics. Doing so would result in confusion, increase your stress levels and have an adverse effect on your preparation. Therefore, make use of the remaining time to revise what you have learnt.
Create a feasible timetable
With just a few hours left for the NEET exam, there must be a lot going on in your head all the time. Formulae, equations, diagrams, question banks, mock papers, etc., the list may be endless. However, do not bite off more than you can chew. Craft a realistic study plan and stick to the schedule. Include timely breaks and do not forget to track your revision progress.
Concentrate well while you practice
While practicing, students tend to be overconfident about their preparation and do not pay attention to the technique applied to crack the question. This is essential, as in the NEET exam if a question arises with different numbers, the candidate should be able to easily crack the question.
Stay focused on NCERT
The exam is by and large based on NCERT. Therefore, during your last leg of preparations, do not skip NCERT textbooks. Ensure that you go through all the important points or summaries you have made for your revision.
Maximise your scoring potential
By now, every aspirant would have identified their weak and strong areas. Chalk out a strategic plan to strengthen the weak areas and revise all the strong areas to maximize the scoring potential.
What's your exam strategy?
With three hours to complete the test and negative marking for every wrong answer, students should be able to chart an exam strategy that can help them to solve the paper without wasting a minute. Follow an order depending on your strengths and weaknesses. Attempt the paper in a way that makes you feel confident and comfortable.
Increase your speed and accuracy
With one mark being deducted for every wrong answer, students need to keep a check on their accuracy levels. Attempt mock test papers by keeping a stopwatch with you. Assess how much time you take for each section and improve your speed accordingly.
Do not resort to guesswork
At the fag end of the exam, there are chances you may witness lack of adequate time to solve the rest of the paper. In such a situation, do not fall prey to guesswork. A wrong choice can cost you marks. If you do not know the right answer, skip it. Guesswork requires of you to apply the right logic and calls for a bit of luck as well, which might not always give conducive results.
If in doubt leave it out
The NEET paper will consist of 180 objective-type questions from all the three subjects- Physics, Chemistry and Biology. If you are stuck on a question for more than a minute or two, then it is advisable to move on to the next question. Remember, there is no loss of marks for leaving a question. However, you won't be able to gain back the time lost.
Read information bulletin carefully
While you must have solved a number of mock test papers or previous years' question papers and are aware of the dos and don'ts, it is still necessary to read through the marking schemes and other instructions before starting to solve the paper. Do not be overconfident, as a single mistake can ruin your chances of bagging a seat in your desired college.
Take it slow and easy
Don't be in a hurry to start solving the question paper. Take a deep breath and solve your paper with confidence. Read all the listed options carefully before finalizing on an answer. In a panic stage, there are high chances that you may overlook a known question which could have fetched you guaranteed marks.
Read also:
NEET 2018: Help Desks For Students At Railway Stations, Bus Stands In Kerala
Tamil Nadu Announces Assistance For NEET Aspirants Allotted Exam Centres In Other States
Sikh MBBS Aspirants With 'Kara', 'Kirpan' To Report 1 Hour Early For NEET: Delhi High Court To CBSE
NEET UG 2018 On May 6; Last Minute Preparation Tips By Expert
CommentsNEET Resulted In Ensuring Better Standards In Medical Education: Minister
Click here for more Education News