NEET UG 2018 On May 6; Last Minute Preparation Tips By Expert

Physics: Mechanics, Optics, Thermodynamics and Nuclear Physics

Chemistry - Mole Concept, General Organic Chemistry, Periodic Table, Chemical Bonding, Coordination Chemistry

Biology- Ecology and Environment, Genetics, Cell Biology, Morphology, Reproduction and Physiology of Plants and Animals, Basics of Biotechnology

The countdown to NEET UG 2018 exam has begun. With barely 6 days left for the exam, it is natural for aspirants to feel nervous and anxious. NEET is the one stop gateway to prestigious medical colleges in the country. Hence, the preparation for NEET examination requires a well-planned strategy both for the short and medium term. With approximately 13.36 lakh students registering for the examination, it is extremely crucial to not only crack the exam but also secure a good rank.Here are a few important last minute tips given bywhich will help you ace the examination easily:Studying for 12-14 hours at a stretch can lead to mental fatigue. Focus on quality of study rather than just the number of hours put in. It is advisable to take short breaks and relax your mind with light music or games.A deep study of NCERT books is highly recommended. If you have prepared notes from NCERT, ensure you revise them thoroughly. Since there is a small gap between board and NEET examination, build on your board examination preparation.With the ocean of study material available, it is common for students to fall prey to a new study material just a few days before the examination. Refrain from doing it. This will not only increase your stress level but also make you difficult to retain information learned at the last moment.The study sessions should be a mix of theory, problem-solving and revising all previous years' papers. Equal emphasis should be given to all subjects.Ensure that you devote ample time in revising important concepts and formulae. This will help you retain information better and boost your confidence.It is equally important to pay attention to selected topics. These are:-Try to take mock tests to get into the groove and muster the art of time management. Stick to the time-limit and try to improve your performance with every mock test. It is better that you take mock tests at the examination timings to make yourself habituated to taking the examination at that time. After every mock test, analyze your performance. Work on your weak areas during the time of revision.Try to keep calm. Remember this is just another phase of life. Try to relax in a way that suits you- yoga, meditation, talking to friends over the phone, playing with your pets. Good Luck!